Mamata plucks tea leaves in north Bengal, shakes a leg with workers

Kurseong, West Bengal: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday visited a tea estate in Darjeeling district, plucked leaves along with workers besides talking to them.

Wearing the tea pluckers’ apron, Banerjee also sang a few lines with the workers and shook a leg with them.

The chief minister is on a six-day visit to the northern districts of the state.

"Today, after wearing their clothes, I plucked tea leaves. I learned tea plucking from them. Now, I can go to any tea garden and pick tea leaves. This is my biggest lesson today. I remember I wrote a poem about them (tea leaves pluckers) long ago,” she later said.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo has over 100 books to her credit and several of them are of poems.