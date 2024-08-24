'Mamata Police's toolkit': Suvendu claims misinformation campaign through fake online profiles aims to derail student stir

Now, Adhikari has claimed that the Bengal government has been 'unleashing sinister toolkit to deviate protestors' from marching towards Nabanna who are seeking justice for the murdered 31-year-old doctor.

In a lengthy post on X, Adhikari accused the state machinery of creating fake Facebook profiles and resorting to 'unethical way of gossip and rumor mongering through social media' to contain and deviate the course of the protest that is gaining momentum.

He said that since the success of the 'reclaim the night' protest on August 14-15, Banerjee's government is 'already under immense pressure'.

"The Mamata Police are now trying their best to calm her nerves. Fake Facebook profiles are being created through civic volunteers under police stations of every districts. These fake Facebook profiles are being accumulated to spread false news about the 'Nabanna Abhijaan' on August 27. Along with this, URLs of toolkits designed for this specific purpose are being sent to these fake Facebook profile handlers to spread the pre-created false posts to create confusion about 'Navanna Abhijaan' and demoralize the students," Adhikari said on X.