'Mamata Police's toolkit': Suvendu claims misinformation campaign through fake online profiles aims to derail student stir

Senior Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has been upping the ante in his attack against TMC supremo and state chief minister Mamata Banerjee over the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder. Adhikari has taken out protest marches along with other state party leaders against the horrific crime and supported various other non-political rallies against the same.
A protest march 'Nabanna Abhijaan/Nabanna Chalo' by a student body in the state now has got the support of Adhikari although the students have reportedly told the BJP leader to not politicise the rally. The march to the state secretariat on August 27 has been invoked by one 'West Bengal Student Society' headed by three individuals who have come together using social media, a report in the Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika said.
Now, Adhikari has claimed that the Bengal government has been 'unleashing sinister toolkit to deviate protestors' from marching towards Nabanna who are seeking justice for the murdered 31-year-old doctor.
In a lengthy post on X, Adhikari accused the state machinery of creating fake Facebook profiles and resorting to 'unethical way of gossip and rumor mongering through social media' to contain and deviate the course of the protest that is gaining momentum.
He said that since the success of the 'reclaim the night' protest on August 14-15, Banerjee's government is 'already under immense pressure'.
"The Mamata Police are now trying their best to calm her nerves. Fake Facebook profiles are being created through civic volunteers under police stations of every districts. These fake Facebook profiles are being accumulated to spread false news about the 'Nabanna Abhijaan' on August 27. Along with this, URLs of toolkits designed for this specific purpose are being sent to these fake Facebook profile handlers to spread the pre-created false posts to create confusion about 'Navanna Abhijaan' and demoralize the students," Adhikari said on X.
In a series of posts, Adhikari shared names and facebook profile links of those who he claimed were involved in the spreading misinformation over the protest march.
"SIM cards have been collected by submitting the documents of the Civic Volunteers. OCs have provided them money for data recharge, so that fake profiles can be created. This is going on in full swing in every district under the supervision of DG", he added.
Adhikari slammed the TMC chief and rebuked Banerjee saying that she should realise that a large section of subordinate level cops are not on her side anymore as they have daughters at home who they want to protect and who want justice as well.
Adhikari has been spearheading the party's protest against the TMC at various public spots across the state and has been detained by the Kolkata Police once for the same too.
The BJP also had called for a statewide 'thana gherao' programme and as part of which, over 500 BJP workers, including many women, had forcefully entered Nandigram police station on Friday, breaching barricades and clashing with police and RAF personnel.
Published 24 August 2024, 16:08 IST