Mamata says her govt will build 11 lakh houses if Centre doesn't clear Awas Yojana 'dues'

Purulia (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said if the Centre does not clear the 'dues' of the PM Awas Yojana by April 1, her government will build 11 lakh houses for the state's poor.

Addressing an official programme here, she attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre for holding back funds of central schemes for the state.

"We will wait till April 1 and if the Centre does not release the funds for the Awas Yojana, then our government will build 11 lakh houses for the beneficiaries. We will not beg the Centre," Banerjee said.