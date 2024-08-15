Medic rape-murder case: Kolkata Police threaten 'legal action' against Barkha Dutt for spreading 'fake news'

In a reply to Barkha Dutt's information related post on X that the emergency room at the RG Kar medical college and hospital has been vandalised, the Kolkata Police has warned the journalist to not spread false information.
Kolkata Police responded to Barkha's X post saying, "Crime of scene is seminar room which is intact and has not been touched. Don’t spread fake news. We will take legal action."
Dutt had shared a post saying, "What is happening at this hour in #Kolkata is absolutely Insane. The emergency room at #RGKarCollege where the rape and murder took place has been destroyed by a violent mob. Multiple doctors I’ve spoken to say “the police did nothing to help us” . Breaking @themojostoryc(sic)."
Published 15 August 2024, 05:36 IST