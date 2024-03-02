'TMC has mastery in turning schemes into scams': Modi attacks Mamata, sets target to win all 42 LS seats

Krishnanagar (WB): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stepped up the attack against the Mamata Banerjee government, labelling it as being synonymous with "oppression, dynasty politics, and betrayal" and claimed that the TMC has achieved a "mastery" in turning schemes into scams.

Speaking at a rally in Krishnanagar in Nadia district, Modi outlined an ambitious target for the BJP to win all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, emphasising the correlation between West Bengal's progress and that of the nation.

In the 2019 general elections, the saffron party had bagged 18 seats in the state.

Modi rallied supporters to "ensure the proliferation of the lotus", the electoral symbol of the BJP, in every Lok Sabha constituency in the state.

Referring to the incidents in Sandeshkhali, where women have levelled charges of sexual abuse against TMC leaders, Modi accused the state government of abandoning the aggrieved women and instead siding with the accused.

"People of West Bengal are disappointed by the way the state government is functioning. They have repeatedly given such huge mandates to the TMC with great expectations, but the party has become another name for tyranny, dynasty politics and betrayal. The TMC's priority is corruption and nepotism, not development of the state," he said.

Taking a dig, Modi articulated an acronym for the TMC, asserting it now epitomises Tu, Main, aur Corruption hi Corruption (you, me, and corruption).

He lambasted the party for appropriating central schemes, branding those as their own, and fostering a culture of "graft and favouritism".