'Nabanna Abhijan' rallies begin in Kolkata, police on alert

One processionist said, "We will reach Nabanna no matter what. We must get to the state secretariat to demand the resignation of the Chief Minister, whose administration has been trying to shield the perpetrators of this heinous crime and suppress the incident. We want to hear from her." The rally originating from College Square will head towards Nabanna via Howrah Bridge, while the procession from Santragachi will proceed towards the state secretariat via Sibpur.