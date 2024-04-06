NIA vehicle attacked in Bengal amid 2022 bomb blast case investigation

A team of NIA officials earlier this morning arrested two persons in connection with the case and were on their way back to Kolkata, when the vehicle came under attack, they said.

"Locals gheraoed the vehicle and pelted stones at it. The NIA has said one of its officers was also injured," a senior police official said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also lodged a police complaint in this regard, he said.

Officials of the federal probe agency were unavailable for comments on the incident.