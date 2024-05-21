Not involved in personal views arising due to miscommunication: Bharat Sevashram on Bengal monks' row

Last week, while speaking at a public meeting at Goghat in Arambag, the chief minister had claimed, "Some monks of the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha are working under the influence of BJP leaders in Delhi."

Banerjee named Swami Pradiptananda, better known as Kartik Maharaj, a senior monk with the Sangha working from its Beldanga establishment in Murshidabad, and alleged that he did not allow TMC poll agents to sit inside a polling station in Rejinagar when the Baharampur seat went to polls on May 13.