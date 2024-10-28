Home
One injured, several shanties damaged in fire in south Kolkata

One fire tender took an hour to douse the blaze in which at least seven shanties were damaged.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 08:00 IST

Published 28 October 2024, 08:00 IST
