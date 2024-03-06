PM Modi meets women from Sandeshkhali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met a group of women from Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual atrocities and land grabbing have been levelled against TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, reported ANI quoting BJP sources.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi met women victims from Sandeshkhali. They put forward their ordeal and PM heard them patiently like a father figure. The victims were very emotional with the fact that PM Modi understood their pain," ANI reported, citing BJP sources.