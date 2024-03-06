JOIN US
india west bengal

PM Modi meets women from Sandeshkhali

Earlier, PM Modi addressed a rally at Kachari Maidan in Barasat, the district headquarters town of North 24 Parganas where Sandeshkhali is located.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met a group of women from Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual atrocities and land grabbing have been levelled against TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, reported ANI quoting BJP sources.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi met women victims from Sandeshkhali. They put forward their ordeal and PM heard them patiently like a father figure. The victims were very emotional with the fact that PM Modi understood their pain," ANI reported, citing BJP sources.

