PM, Visva Bharati VC taking undue credit for Santiniketan’s UNESCO heritage tag: TMC MP Sircar

After the university received the honour, Visva Bharati officiating registrar Ashok Mahato had said, “We are thankful to the prime minister, the ministry of culture and the ASI. We are delighted. This is a great day for Visva Bharati and Santiniketan.”

Modi too had said on X, “New inscription on the @UNESCO#WorldHeritage List: Santiniketan,#India. Congratulations!”

Former Visva Bharati officiating vice-chancellor Sabujkali Basu had earlier stated that the honour has not been bestowed to any university located in the area, but to the entire place of which the central varsity is an integral part.