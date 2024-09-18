Police officer arrested in RG Kar hospital case suspended

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police on Wednesday suspended Tala police station's officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal who the CBI arrested in connection with the rape-murder of the doctors at the RG Kar hospital, officials said.

Mondal was suspended as per the service rules of the West Bengal government, they said.

As per the rules, a government employee, in custody for a period exceeding 48 hours under any law providing for preventive detention or as a result of a proceeding either on a criminal charge or otherwise, shall be deemed to have been suspended by an order of the appointing authority.