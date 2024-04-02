Post-storm relief distribution in Jalpaiguri turns into political punching bag for TMC, BJP

Senior BJP leader and MP Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday claimed that 'TMC leaders are happy that the storm has struck Jalpaiguri before the elections, as they can profit from the distribution of relief materials.'

"We have seen this earlier during Cyclone Amphan and Hudhud, how local TMC leaders have made crores of rupees from relief materials distributed by the state government. This time too, they will make money out of it," he said.