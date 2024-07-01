Public flogging case: Bengal Guv and NHRC seek report from Mamata

Kolkata: After a ‘strongman’ of the Trinamool Congress was arrested for flogging a couple in the Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal, not only did the BJP and the CPI(M) slam Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s party, but the state’s Governor C V Ananda Bose and the National Human Rights Commission have also asked for reports on the incident.

The Trinamool Congress ‘strongman’, Tajimul Haque a.k.a. JCB, who was seen in a viral video flogging a couple at Dighalgaon at Chopra in the Uttar Dinajpur district of the state, was arrested on Sunday. He was presented before a court on Monday. The court sent him to police custody for five days.

Bose, who has a strained relationship with the TMC government, condemned the incident and asked for a report from the chief minister. He is likely to visit Uttar Dinajpur on Tuesday to meet the victims of the flogging and enquire about the progress in the police investigation into the incident. He may also visit the neighbouring Cooch Behar district, where another woman, identified by the BJP as a member of its minority wing, was also recently stripped and assaulted by the goons allegedly owing allegiance to the TMC.

The NHRC is also likely to send a delegation to Uttar Dinajpur.