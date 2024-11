R G Kar case aftermath: TMC to initiate image-makeover programmes in Bengal ahead of 2026 assembly polls

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is waiting for the results of the bye-elections in the 6 assembly constituencies to assess the extent of damage it suffered due to massive protests over the August 9 rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital run by the state government in Kolkata.