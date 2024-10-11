Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

R G Kar case: Doctors on hunger strike should be admitted to hospital, says govt medical team

One of the four members of the team said the doctors on fast unto death should be hospitalised before their condition worsens.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 20:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2024, 20:25 IST
West BengalKolkatadoctorsHunger strikedoctor protest

Follow us on :

Follow Us