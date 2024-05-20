Retiring Calcutta High Court judge Chitta Ranjan Dash says he's RSS member

Kolkata: Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash, who retired as a judge of the Calcutta High Court on Monday, said he was a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha (RSS).

Speaking at his farewell at the high court in the presence of the judges and members of the bar, Justice Dash said he was 'ready to go back to the organisation' if they call him for any assistance or for any work that he was capable of doing.

"To the distaste of some persons, I must admit here that I was and I am a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha (RSS)," he said.