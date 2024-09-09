Doctor rape-murder case updates: SC to resume hearing matter today
Hello reader, it has been a month since the body of a female doctor was found in Kolkata's government run R G Kar hospital. She was raped and murdered. The outrage continues till date, but the CBI probe -- which comes after the Kolkata police probe into the matter has still thrown up only Sanjoy Roy as the main accused, while the principal Sandip Ghosh is being investigated for financial irregularities. Even as the spotlight has slightly shifted to administrative malpractices at the hospital and political mudslinging has continued, protests have raged on with one taking place on the streets of Kolkata just yesterday. Today the Supreme Court will resume hearing the R G Kar matter. Track all the latest updates from the case only with DH!
Highlights
'Have to snatch justice', 'Police tried to cover up...' - what victim's parents said as they joined protests
The victim's parents joined the protests again.
The father said "We won't get justice easily. We have to snatch it."
Meanwhile, the mother said "From the very beginning, the cops didn't co-operate with us. We could have seen a glimpse of hope if they had co-operated even a little. Even after such a crime, police tried to cover it up. Evidence, too, has been tampered with."
(Times of India)
Kolkata protests to mark one month of the R G Kar case
BJP State General Secretary writes to ED seeking a probe into Mamata over 'R G Kar and Sandip Ghosh health scam'
"Evidence points to widespread corruption and misuse of power in West Bengal’s health sector. The people deserve justice!," Purulia MP Jyotirmay Singh Mahato said on X.
Watch | Women in Sunderbans take to the water to protest R G Kar case
Supreme Court to resume hearing R G Kar case today
The top court had taken suo motu cognisance of the matter, and after the first hearing urged medical professionals to return to work. However, protests have gone on since then with medical professionals very much a part of it.
The court was supposed to take up the matter on September 5, but it was deferred when CJI Chandrachud was unable to attend court since he was unwell.
The matter will now be taken up today.
Published 09 September 2024, 02:46 IST