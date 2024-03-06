Sandeshkhali: NCW recommends president's rule in West Bengal, overhaul of law enforcement in report to Murmu

New Delhi: Imposing President's Rule in West Bengal, replacing the personnel deployed at the Sandehskhali police station in the state and establishing support services for victims of crime are among the recommendations the National Commission for Women (NCW) has made to President Droupadi Murmu.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma met Murmu on Tuesday and submitted the report based on the feedback received by her as well as by a fact-finding team of the commission that was sent to Sandeshkhali last month.

The report detailed the heinous acts of violence perpetrated against women in Basirhat police district of West Bengal, particularly within the premises of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party office.