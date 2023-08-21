SC dismisses West Bengal's plea against CBI probe into municipality recruitment scam

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the court is satisfied that a link appears between teachers’ recruitment scam, which is under investigation by CBI and ED, and the municipality recruitment scam.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, for the West Bengal government, vehemently contended that the high court erred in transferring the matter to the CBI as there was no material to establish that the state government cannot investigate the scam.

The bench, however, said that the situation would have been different if the municipality scam were to be unrelated to the teachers' recruitment scam, however the court is satisfied that they are linked.

The bench categorically told Sibal that the court is not willing to entertain West Bengal's petition.

The bench also rejected a contention that there was not sufficient material before the high court to transfer the probe to the central agency.

The bench noted that it is clear that the municipal recruitment and teachers’ recruitment scam is linked since the same person had prepared the OMR sheets.

“There was some wrongdoing…. this is the status report on which the single judge has relied," the bench pointed out.

Sibal asked in which other state it is happening like this.

"The ED has no jurisdiction in this matter and it has now become a roving enquiry," he said.

Additional solicitor general S V Raju, appearing for the ED, submitted it seems there is a larger conspiracy in the matter.

He claimed that there is evidence that the two scams are linked and one company was appointed to print OMR sheets for the two exams.

Raju submitted that during the investigation of the teachers’ recruitment scam, ED came across information regarding the municipality recruitment scam therefore, an application was filed before the Calcutta High Court.