SC rejects Bengal govt plea challenging Calcutta HC order directing CBI probe into Sandeshkhali issue

Despite corruption charges, the SSC scam, and the Sandeshkhali issue, the TMC's performance remained strong in the Lok Sabha polls.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 08 July 2024, 07:15 IST

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the West Bengal government's plea challenging the Calcutta High Court order directing a CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

It was thought that the Sandeshkhali issue would dent the TMC's hopes in the Lok Sabha polls.

Despite corruption charges, the SSC scam, and the Sandeshkhali issue, the TMC's performance remained strong.

The BJP, which was hoping to make a strong statement in the Basirhat constituency which includes Sandeshkhali, saw its candidate Rekha Patra defeated by TMC veteran Haji Nurul Islam by nearly two lakh votes.

More to follow...

Published 08 July 2024, 07:15 IST
