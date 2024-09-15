'Self-centric megalomaniac': Suvendu claims Mamata referred to herself 76 times in 9-min-26-second speech to doctors

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's speech at the protest site of the junior doctors in Kolkata was all about herself.
In a social media post on X, Adhikari claimed that the TMC supremo referred to herself 76 times in a speech that lasted 9 mins and 26 seconds.
He also shared a compilation of clips from the video with a counter that keeps ticking whenever the CM refers to herself.
"That's how much CM Mamata Banerjee referred to and boasted about herself while addressing the Junior Doctors yesterday, when she visited their makeshift camp near Swasthya Bhawan," Adhikari said in his post.
"This is her personality all about, it's all about herself. She is a self centric megalomaniac. That's why it's extremely difficult to find a solution to end the deadlock amicably," he further added.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Saturday made a surprise visit to the site where the doctors were protesting and assured them that their demands would be addressed, but the proposed meeting fell through, with the protesters claiming that they were asked to leave "unceremoniously" after waiting for three hours at the gates of the CM's residence.
In the meanwhile, the CBI, which is probing the rape-murder case, on Saturday evening added charges of tampering with evidence against former RG Kar hospital principal Sandip Ghosh, who is currently in judicial custody and arrested Abhijit Mondal, the officer-in-charge of Tala police station, on charges of misleading the investigation and altering the crime scene.
They were produced in court on Sunday morning.
(With PTI inputs)
DH has not independently verified the authenticity of Adhikari's claims.
Published 15 September 2024, 10:00 IST