'Self-centric megalomaniac': Suvendu claims Mamata referred to herself 76 times in 9-min-26-second speech to doctors

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's speech at the protest site of the junior doctors in Kolkata was all about herself.

In a social media post on X, Adhikari claimed that the TMC supremo referred to herself 76 times in a speech that lasted 9 mins and 26 seconds.

He also shared a compilation of clips from the video with a counter that keeps ticking whenever the CM refers to herself.