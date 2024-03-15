Suvendu Adhikari mocks Mamata Banerjee's injury, TMC hits back

West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said the verbal attack against Banerjee reflects the misogynist mindset of the BJP.

"Attacking the only female CM is not just despicable, it's a display of contemptible misogyny. Smt. @Chandrimaaitc vehemently condemned @SuvenduWB 's shameful assault on Smt. @MamataOfficial , while she's receiving treatment. His words reeks of desperation and an utter lack of basic human decency. He must issue a sincere APOLOGY NOW," she posted on X.

The BJP on Friday demanded a thorough probe into claims that Banerjee had a fall at her residence "due to some push from behind" leading to injuries, drawing a sharp retort from the ruling TMC which asked the saffron camp not to politicise the matter.

A day after stating that Banerjee had a fall at her Kalighat residence 'due to some push from behind' leading to injuries on her forehead and nose, state-run SSKM Hospital director Manimoy Bandyopadhyay on Friday clarified that all he meant was that the CM may have felt "a sensation of push".