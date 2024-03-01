Suvendu Adhikari thanks PM Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman for release of Rs 10,692 crore to West Bengal

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for releasing Rs 10,692 crore as tax devolution to the state.

The Union government on Friday said it has authorised the release of two instalments of tax devolution amounting to Rs 1.42 lakh crore to all 28 states for financing various social welfare measures and infrastructure development schemes.