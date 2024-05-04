TMC claims BJP's Suvendu Adhikari orchestrated 'Sandeshkhali conspiracy' to defame Bengal

Kolkata: Amid the row over incidents in Sandeshkhali where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders have surfaced, the party on Saturday released a video on social media, claiming that the episode was a "conspiracy" by the BJP to defame West Bengal ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

In the purported video, a man, who claimed to be a BJP mandal president in Sandeshkhali, was heard saying that the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, "is behind the whole conspiracy".

The man alleged in the video that Adhikari had asked him and other BJP leaders of the area to "instigate three-four local women to level allegations of rape against three TMC leaders, including Shajahan Sheikh".