TMC makes clean sweep of West Bengal bypolls

The victory of Madhuparna in Bagda is particularly significant for the TMC as it indicated that the party could make a dent in the BJP’s support base among the Matuas, a Hindu sect that traces its roots to a reformist movement launched by Harichand Thakur at Orakandi in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) in the early 19th century. The sect comprises Namashudras, Chamars, and Malis, who had been treated as untouchables by the upper caste Hindus of undivided Bengal. To escape religious persecution, a large number of Matuas relocated to West Bengal and other parts of India over the decades, beginning with the Partition of 1947. They now account for nearly 17% of the population of West Bengal and can influence the poll results in at least 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State.