TMC means 'Talibani Mindset and Culture': BJP trains guns at Mamata's party over mob attacks in Bengal

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday came down heavily on the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal over the growing spate of mob attacks in the state.

"TMC means Talibani Mindset and Culture. The entire country is shocked after seeing the brutal video of a Talibani-style, Kangaroo court justice being delivered in broad daylight on the streets of Bengal," Poonawalla told news agency ANI, commenting on the incident of a woman being beaten up in broad daylight in Uttar Dinajpur district's Chopra area.

Attacking the ruling party in the state for the violence, Poonawalla alleged, "The person who was doing this is said to be a close aide and a close person to the TMC MLA there. Instead of coming down hard on this shocking video, the TMC MLA has actually defended it by saying that the woman in question who was being beaten up had a very evil character."