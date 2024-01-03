TMC MLA alleges life threats from party for speaking out against corruption

Kolkata: TMC MLA and renowned writer Manoranjan Byapari on Wednesday expressed concerns about his safety and accused party members of issuing life threats to him due to his outspoken stance against corruption involving Trinamool leaders.

The first-time MLA from Balagar criticised the prevalent corruption and criminal activities in his assembly constituency in Hooghly district and asserted that he is unable to visit the area due to threats from his party comrades.

Byapari accused the local TMC leadership in Balagarh for engaging in illicit activities and intimidating him with "dire consequences" for opposing their actions.

"I joined the TMC thinking I would get a platform to work for the masses. But in Balagarh, a few local TMC leaders are running a show of crime and corruption. When I opposed it, they threatened me that I would be killed," he said.