TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee appears before ED in connection with Bengal school jobs 'scam'

The Diamond Harbour MP skipped the coordination committee meeting of the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A, scheduled on Wednesday in Delhi as he appeared before the ED sleuths.
Last Updated 13 September 2023, 08:33 IST

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with its probe into the alleged school jobs scam in West Bengal, officials said.

Banerjee, the party's national general secretary, reached the ED office here around 11.30 AM, they said.

'Banerjee has been called to provide evidence in the school recruitment irregularities. Our officers are also likely to ask him a few questions in connection with the scam,' an ED official told PTI.

The Diamond Harbour MP skipped the coordination committee meeting of the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A, scheduled on Wednesday in Delhi as he appeared before the ED sleuths.

(Published 13 September 2023, 08:33 IST)
