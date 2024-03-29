TMC MP Saket Gokhale says he received 11 I-T notices in 72 hours

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saket Gokhale on Friday said he has received 11 notices from the income-tax department in the last 72 hours and alleged that every attempt is being made to put pressure on the opposition ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

In a post on X, Gokhale said some of the notices go back almost seven years.

"Got a total of 11 Income Tax notices in the last 72 hours for various years (some as far back as 7 years)," he said.