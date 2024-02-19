TMC welcomes SC stay order on LS notices to Bengal CS, DGP on complaint of BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to stay the notices issued by the privileges committee of the Lok Sabha Secretariat to West Bengal's chief secretary, DGP, and others in response to a complaint lodged by BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar.

The TMC accused the Lok Sabha secretariat of displaying biased behaviour, alleging it acted as a political extension of the saffron party.

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the notices issued by the privileges committee of the Lok Sabha Secretariat to the West Bengal chief secretary Bhagwati Prasad Gopalika, DGP Rajeev Kumar and others over a complaint of "misconduct" filed against them by BJP MP and state president Sukanta Majumdar.

"We welcome the Supreme Court order. It appears that despite significant efforts from the BJP, they cannot sway the judiciary. It was Sukanta Majumdar and BJP supporters who attempted to violate Section 144, and it was a female BJP supporter who pushed Majumdar, causing him to fall onto the car's bonnet," said TMC spokesperson Santanu Sen.