Toll in Darjeeling landslides rises to 24, rescue operations on as several people remain missing

<p>Darjeeling: The toll in the devastating landslides in West Bengal's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/darjeeling">Darjeeling</a> district rose to 24, as disaster management personnel continued the rescue operation on Monday with several people still missing and thousands of tourists stranded in cut-off hill pockets, officials said.</p><p>North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha said the toll rose with the recovery of one more body late Sunday night.</p><p>"The situation remains extremely challenging. Several people are still missing, and the toll is likely to go up. Continuous rainfall is hampering the rescue operations," he told <em>PTI</em>.</p><p>The landslides, triggered by over 300 mm of rain in just 12 hours, have ravaged the Darjeeling hills and the Dooars region at the foothills, officials said.</p><p>Among the worst-affected areas are Mirik, Sukhiapokhri and Jorebunglow in Darjeeling, and Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district, they said.</p>.At least 20 killed, homes swept away, tourists stranded as landslides wreak havoc in Darjeeling.<p>The rescue operations, led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), were continuing across multiple sites, with heavy earth-moving machinery being used to locate people feared trapped under mounds of debris, they added.</p><p>"Clearing operations are underway at more than 40 landslide points. Our teams are working around the clock to reopen the Mirik-Darjeeling and Sukhiapokhri roads," an official said.</p><p>Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit the affected areas later in the day.</p><p>The district administration has set up relief camps in coordination with the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and local NGOs, an official said.</p><p>"Food, blankets, medicines, and drinking water are being provided to all displaced families," he said.</p><p>An official of the GTA, the semi-autonomous body that administers the Darjeeling hills, said road connectivity to several hamlets remained severed even 24 hours after the disaster.</p><p>"Entire slopes have caved in, bridges washed away, and large portions of roads are buried under mud. Helicopter sorties may be needed to reach some interior villages," he said.</p><p>Hundreds of visitors who had travelled to the hills for Durga Puja vacations remained stranded as the arterial roads to Siliguri at the foothills were blocked.</p><p>Efforts are being made to help them reach Siliguri in batches via alternative routes, an official said.</p><p>Heavy to very heavy rainfall may continue in the region till Tuesday morning, with an alert issued for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar districts, an IMD official said.</p><p>"Given the saturated soil and ongoing rain, the risk of fresh landslides remains high," he said.</p>