Toll in Darjeeling landslides rises to 24, rescue operations on as several people remain missing

The landslides, triggered by over 300 mm of rain in just 12 hours, have ravaged the Darjeeling hills and the Dooars region at the foothills, officials said.
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 05:14 IST
Published 06 October 2025, 05:14 IST
