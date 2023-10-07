Union minister Niranjan Jyoti lying; ready to meet her at Raj Bhavan, not BJP office: Abhishek Banerjee

"Today, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti came to Kolkata to address a press conference, and as expected, she spread falsehoods about the meeting. But I was surprised by her audacity in asking us to come to the state BJP office to meet her. Why would we go to the BJP office to meet her? If she is genuinely interested in meeting us, she can come to Raj Bhavan, and we will meet her there," Banerjee said.