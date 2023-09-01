Visva-Bharati University slams ‘globally-reputed scholar’ for holding patch of campus land

The Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal, on Thursday, pointed at a “globally-reputed scholar” who is holding onto a piece of land in the extended campus, as it shared details with media about gifting of land and a house by an alumnus to the varsity.

The press release shared by the university on Thursday mentioned an unnamed scholar. “In a situation when a globally-reputed scholar supported politically by those who matter in governance in West Bengal is busy holding his grip shamelessly over just a fraction of a bigha of land in the extended campus of Visva-Bharati…,” the release stated.

The university, further, “saluted” the members of the donor family, for “giving their property unconditionally” to the university on August 31. The house has a plinth area of 60,000 square feet, with the adjacent land being approximately two and a half bighas. The donated property, at Santiniketan, is to be utilised for academic purposes.