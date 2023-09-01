Visva-Bharati University slams ‘globally-reputed scholar’ for holding patch of campus land

The Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal, on Thursday, pointed at a “globally-reputed scholar” who is holding onto a piece of land in the extended campus, as it shared details with media about gifting of land and a house by an alumnus to the varsity.
The press release shared by the university on Thursday mentioned an unnamed scholar. “In a situation when a globally-reputed scholar supported politically by those who matter in governance in West Bengal is busy holding his grip shamelessly over just a fraction of a bigha of land in the extended campus of Visva-Bharati…,” the release stated.
The university, further, “saluted” the members of the donor family, for “giving their property unconditionally” to the university on August 31. The house has a plinth area of 60,000 square feet, with the adjacent land being approximately two and a half bighas. The donated property, at Santiniketan, is to be utilised for academic purposes.
“Such a massive gift was not given to Visva-Bharati since it became a central university in 1951,” the university stated. Indians had made contributions – monetarily, and by offering immovable property – when Rabindranath Tagore (founder) was raising funds, and procuring land for the university.
The university considered the day as an important one in its history, as “it shows that those who are proud students of Visva-Bharati are not as miser and narrow-minded as is visible in the recent months”, and because “it also demonstrates that selfishness continues to be upheld by a minuscule minority who will become oblivious to humanity with the completion of their worldly existence”.
The university has been in an argumentative state with renowned economist Amartya Sen. The university alleges that Sen has a patch of land in his possession, in addition to what he’s authorised to hold.
A university official, when reached out, however, didn’t comment further on who the scholar is, as mentioned in the note.