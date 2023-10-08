Guv Bose to return to Kolkata after north Bengal visit; discuss MGNREGA issue with those deprived

"The governor wrote to the chief secretary wanting to know whether proper permission was given to the TMC to hold the sit-in demonstration outside the Raj Bhavan. He also asked the chief secretary where there was any breach of the law in giving permission to the ruling party in the state to hold the protest outside his residence where Section 144 of CrPC is supposed to be imposed till 150 metres from the Raj Bhavan's boundary," the source told PTI.