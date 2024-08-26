WCD minister Annapurna Devi blasts Mamata Banerjee in letter replying to Bengal CM's missive to PM Modi about 'women's safety'

New Delhi: Union minister for women and child development Annapurna Devi on Sunday wrote to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee asking her to speed up work on women safety schemes and projects. In a letter to the CM, Devi said that the state has not established emergency helplines such as the Women Helpline (WHL), Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) and the Child Helpline, and not taken any step to start over 11 pending fast track special courts in spite of a pendency of 48,600 rape and POCSO cases.

The WCD minister’s letter, came in reply to the Bengal CM’s letter to the prime minister last week, where she urged him to take steps to stop the deteriorating state of women safety in the country.

In her letter, dated August 25, the WCD minister said that Fast Track Special Courts were established for “expeditious trial and disposal” of cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Centrally Sponsored Scheme is on a 60:40 sharing basis.

She said that till June 30, 2024, 752 such courts, including 409 exclusive POCSO Courts, are functional in 30 states and UTs which have disposed of over 2,53,000 cases.