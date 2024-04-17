West Bengal celebrates Ram Navami; BJP slams TMC over Murshidabad explosion

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad led the Sangh Parivar in holding nearly 5000 events in villages and cities across West Bengal to celebrate Ram Navami on Wednesday – just two days before three of the 42 parliamentary constituencies of the state will go to polls in the first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP candidates took part in the processions across the state.

To ensure that the BJP alone cannot reap the political dividends of the Ram Navami ahead of the elections, the TMP candidates in several constituencies also took out processions on the occasion.

“Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. I appeal to maintain peace, prosperity, and development for all,” Banerjee posted on X early on Wednesday.

Adhikari attended two Ram Navami processions at New Town and Uluberia. The TMC minister Arup Roy and the party's Howrah Lok Sabha constituency candidate Prasun Banerjee walked with the processions.