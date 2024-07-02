West Bengal flogging case: Attempt to murder charge against TMC strongman

Kolkata: Police have leveled serious charges, including attempt to murder, assault with intent to outrage the modesty of a woman, and causing grievous hurt, against arrested Trinamool Congress strongman Tajemul Islam in the Chopra flogging case, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

Islam, who was remanded to police custody for five days by a local court in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur on Monday, also has 12 old criminal cases, including a murder case, pending against him.

He was arrested on Sunday after a video surfaced which showed him mercilessly caning a couple in Chopra.