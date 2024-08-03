West Bengal State Transport Department plans to phase out trams; run only one heritage route

West Bengal State Transport Department has decided to reduce tram services in Kolkata, restricting it to only one route to preserve its heritage, The Indian Express reported.

The state government is likely to submit a detailed report on its policies regarding the tramways. Trams currently run on three routes in the city, namely from Tollygunge to Ballygunge, Gariahat to Esplanade, and Shyambazar to Esplanade but it plans to shut down all these routes and maintain a single line near the race course area to preserve its heritage, the article further said.

There is a “PIL in the High Court and during a hearing the government was asked by the HC to submit their policy regarding trams, which we will submit soon,” The Indian Express quoted the state Transport Minister Snehashish Chakraborty.

“It’s not practical to run trams on city roads in today’s time. We will keep the tram only to the extent that it’s heritage is preserved. Tram was functional in 15 cities apart from Kolkata, but gradually it was called off everywhere, definitely there are reasons. Kolkata has only 6 per cent road space which is very less compared to cities like Delhi, Mumbai. Number of vehicles is going up every day. In such a situation is it possible to run a mode of transportation, which was fit for the world 150 years ago. Trams run in the middle of busy roads. People board and deboard disrupting vehicular movement…we can’t compromise with smooth traffic movement. Kolkata is considered best in terms of traffic management, in terms of electric vehicles, its on top," Chakraborty told The Indian Express.