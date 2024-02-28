West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari claims Shajahan Sheikh in 'safe custody' of police, TMC dismisses charge

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday claimed that absconding TMC strongman Shajahan Sheikh of Sandeshkhali is in "safe custody" of the state police since last night.

The ruling Trinamool Congress, however, dismissed Adhikari's claim as "baseless" and an "attempt at disturbing the law and order situation", while asserting that the police are doing everything to nab Shajahan.

Taking to X, Adhikari, the Nandigram MLA, claimed Shajahan was in police custody since 12 am after being "taken away from Bermajur gram panchayat after he managed a deal with the police through influential mediators that he would be taken care of properly while in police and judicial custody".