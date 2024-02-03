Will transfer funds to bank accounts of 21 lakh unpaid MGNREGA workers 'deprived' by Centre in Bengal: Mamata

Banerjee added that the awas yojana has 11 lakh names cleared, but the names have not been provided, yet. “I will speak again at the right time on this. Keep the trust.…,” she said. The leader reiterated that she will not allow the “NRC”, or “CAA” to get executed (in the state).

She raised the “Khela Hobe!” slogan, and added that if the states, organisations, regional and national parties move ahead in a similar way, then it’s going to hit the BJP’s assumption of continuing. The leader stated that despite her meeting the prime minister, the funds have not been released.

Trinamool leader Kirti Azad, who also attended the dharna, alleged that a political programme – the inauguration of the new Parliament building, appeared religious, whereas the inauguration of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya appeared as political.

Activist Yogendra Yadav, speaking at the dharna site, said that he was attending the agitation on behalf of people’s programmes that are in place, elsewhere, across the country. Banerjee’s fight is not for Bengal alone, but for the country, and to save the Constitution, Yadav recalled having told Banerjee, earlier.

Yadav claimed that the Centre was (attempting to) run the government from the “backdoor”, with the state governor trying to run a “parallel” government. He requested the people and organisations, and leaders to leave aside their small differences and come forward for a big fight.