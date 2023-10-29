Work on to make new plaque under ASI norms: Visva-Bharati VC tells Bengal CM

On the demand of handing over the road passing through Visva-Bharati heritage structures by state PWD to the central university, he said though two letters were addressed to Banerjee in the third week of September, "I was confident that the road was to be returned to Visva-Bharati given your steadfast commitment to carry forward the Rabindrik (Tagorean) traditions but unfortunately, you appear to be indifferent to our request."

"Visva-Bharati is our pride and let's come together to protect this globally reputed centre of learning. Let's protect Santiniketan as a World Heritage as you have taken ample care in sustaining the Heritage tag of Durga Pujo (in the intangible category of World Heritage). Please help us safeguard Santiniketan (recognized in the tangible category of World Heritage) and you have the capability to bring all of us together," he said.