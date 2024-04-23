What is Bha— the new footwear sizing system proposed by CSIR-CLRI?

A survey conducted by Chennai-based CSIR-CLRI conducted a pan-India survey to record the average feet size of Indians to further develop a standard sizing system for footwear that is manufactured in India. The survey proposes the new sizing system to be named 'Bha'— which once approved, shall replace the existing sizing systems in the country.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research–Central Leather Research Institute surveyed various footwear manufacturers and users across India between December 2021-March 2022. A report by Indian Express said that initially, the Council considered that at least five footwear sizing systems would be required for Indians to be inclusive of various ethnicities. Before the survey, a general observation was that those from northeast India have smaller feet size in general.

During the aforementioned period, the Council installed 3D foot scanning machines at various locations across India to better understand the dimensions of an average Indian person's foot.

It is often seen that the sizes shown online are preferably UK or European, which apparently might or might not fit the buyer's foot. Largely, UK sizes are available online, and this is due to the UK sizing system that was regulated in India by British, but has never been upgraded. Under the ongoing sizing system, the average size of a footwear worn by an Indian woman is 4-6 while the same for a man ranges between 5-11.