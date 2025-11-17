Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'What is this, juice?': Advocate produces whiskey bottles in Supreme Court as evidence

The court was hearing a trademark dispute between two whiskey-selling brands when Rohatgi decided to let the facts speak for themselves.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 11:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2025, 11:24 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtwhiskeyTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us