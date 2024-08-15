What we need is ‘Har Ghar Naukri, Har Ghar Nyay’: Kharge takes on Modi government

Kharge said “today's rulers” are promoting "divisive thinking" instead of remembering the contributions and following the vision of those who fought for freedom. “They celebrate 'Partition Horrors Day' (started in 2021) only with the intention of spreading hatred,” he said.

“It is a historical truth that their hate-filled politics divided the country into two parts. This partition happened because of them. There is no dearth of evidence of how the Sangh Parivar has deliberately carried forward the British conspiratorial thinking of 'divide and rule' for their own selfish interests,” he said.

Kharge urged the Congress workers to remain among the people fighting for their basic issues, listening to their problems and telling them that the wind of change has started blowing in the country.

“People are looking towards the opposition leader Rahul Gandhi with new hope and expectation because when he did the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', then a new enthusiasm and new spirit came to the people in the country. People have got this confidence and you are also seeing its result that how we achieved in the 2024 elections,” he said.

The Congress is committed to the progress and betterment of the people of this country and the priority is the poor, Dalits, tribals, women, farmers, people of weaker sections, youth and middle class.

“We will put them in the first line of the target of our schemes. We will ensure that this country will again move forward on the path of progress and all of us Congress party workers and people will save the country by taking an equal part in it,” he said.