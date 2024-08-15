What we need is ‘Har Ghar Naukri, Har Ghar Nyay’: Kharge takes on Modi government

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday attacked the Narendra Modi government for people's lives “getting worse” and said what people need is Har Ghar Naukri, Har Ghar Nyay and not programmes like 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' designed with the “intention” of spreading hatred.
At the Independence Day celebrations at party headquarters here, he also attacked the RSS claiming that it “deliberately” carried forward the “British conspiratorial thinking” of divide and rule for their own “selfish” interests.
He said the lives of the people are “getting worse instead of getting better” as the Modi government entered 11 years in governance with “common people struggling” with unemployment, inflation, inequality and corruption. Due to its arrogance, he alleged, the government is “refusing to read the writing on the wall”.
Choosing 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' programme and 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to target the Modi government, he said those who did not participate in the freedom movement are giving advice to the Congress and without any contribution want to get counted among the martyrs.
Referring to the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, which was started in 2022, he took a dig at the Sangh Parivar saying they were “repenting their mistake of 60 years” and that he was happy that those who were reluctant to hoist the tricolour earlier are now campaigning for hoisting it in every house.
"Today, the people of this country need 'Har Ghar Naukri, Har Ghar Nyay' (Employment in Every Family, Justice for Every Family). We want social justice, economic justice and political justice. This country wants freedom from economic inequality and unemployment. These issues cannot be put on hold indefinitely. The more the delay, the more complex the problems will become," he said.
Kharge said “today's rulers” are promoting "divisive thinking" instead of remembering the contributions and following the vision of those who fought for freedom. “They celebrate 'Partition Horrors Day' (started in 2021) only with the intention of spreading hatred,” he said.
“It is a historical truth that their hate-filled politics divided the country into two parts. This partition happened because of them. There is no dearth of evidence of how the Sangh Parivar has deliberately carried forward the British conspiratorial thinking of 'divide and rule' for their own selfish interests,” he said.
Kharge urged the Congress workers to remain among the people fighting for their basic issues, listening to their problems and telling them that the wind of change has started blowing in the country.
“People are looking towards the opposition leader Rahul Gandhi with new hope and expectation because when he did the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', then a new enthusiasm and new spirit came to the people in the country. People have got this confidence and you are also seeing its result that how we achieved in the 2024 elections,” he said.
The Congress is committed to the progress and betterment of the people of this country and the priority is the poor, Dalits, tribals, women, farmers, people of weaker sections, youth and middle class.
“We will put them in the first line of the target of our schemes. We will ensure that this country will again move forward on the path of progress and all of us Congress party workers and people will save the country by taking an equal part in it,” he said.