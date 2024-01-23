What we saw in Ayodhya yesterday will be etched in our memories for years: Modi

His post on X comes a day after the Ram mandir consecration ceremony which took place with Modi as the chief 'yajman' with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP CM Yogi Adityanath, among the political bigwigs present.

Modi, in his speech yesterday, mentioned Shabari, Nishad Raj, and Jatayu, all characters in the Ramayana, in an effort to go beyond caste lines in his speech, with the Lok Sabha polls looming.

The consecration event, attended by the likes of the Ambanis, and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, was a star-studded affair with the Indian Air Force sending a chopper to shower flowers after the idol was unveiled.

Notably, Modi has had a long-time link with the agitation to get the Ram mandir set up in Ayodhya. In his early days, he helped organise the Gujarat leg of L K Advani's Rath Yatra, which eventually saw a trail of violence.

He also helped collect signatures for the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and delivered speeches urging people to send bricks for the Ram temple. One of Modi's speeches 'Lok Adalat Main Ayodhya' (Ayodhya in the people's court) was well-received by the masses.

The Ram Janmabhoomi movement would eventually spur a mob of karsevaks to tear down the Babri masjid which stood at the site Hindus believe to be the birthplace of Lord Ram. Referring to L K Advani's famous cry of 'mandir wahin banayenge' (we will make the temple at that very spot), Adityanath, yesterday remarked that 'mandir wahin bana hain' (the temple has been made at that very spot).

The demand for a Ram mandir at the site has been harboured by Hindus for around 500 years now, a wait that came to an end yesterday.