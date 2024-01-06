Who is Chandrakant Sompura, the architect behind Ram Mandir

As India gears up for the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya on January 22, the spotlight is yet again on eminent architect Chandrakant Sompura and his team.

"32 years ago, Ashok Singhal took me with him and told me to prepare a plan for the Ram Mandir to be constructed", the architect recalled, speaking to ANI.

Nothing was set in stone at the time, and Sompura recalled not even being allowed to take measurements at the time. Not one to be deterred, he measured the area with his feet, and chalked up a plan for the temple that'll soon open its gates, marking somewhat of an end to a troubled stretch in the nation's past.