Who is K Suresh? 8-term MP and Opposition's pick for Speaker post in 18th Lok Sabha

At 62 years of age and after eight terms in Lok Sabha, Suresh has not forgotten what he went through as a boy and has now grown into become the face of a battle the Opposition is waging against the Narendra Modi government.

He knows it may be a losing battle but Suresh, who was Congress Chief Whip in the previous Lok Sabha, is very clear that it is always not about numbers. "This is a fight to save Parliamentary democracy, Parliament's convention and Constitution," he said.

Deriving his first name Kodikunnil from where he was born on 4 June, 1962, he was first elected to Lok Sabha in 1989 from Kerala's Adoor constituency. He continued his winning streak in 1991, 1996 and 1998 but lost in 1998 though he regained his seat a year later but only to lose in 2004, which was his only second defeat in electoral politics.

Since 2009, he has won all Lok Sabha elections from Mavelikara constituency and has been Minister of State for Labour in UPA-II.