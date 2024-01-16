Who is Sahil Kataria, man who hit IndiGo pilot over flight delay?

The IndiGo flight departed Delhi around 6 p.m., according to flightradar24, a flight tracking website, following a delay of over 13 hours. After a dispute at the Delhi Airport, he was taken into custody by the police.

After a lengthy flight delay, caused by poor visibility and foggy conditions, Kataria and his spouse were permitted to disembark from the plane by security officers despite his apology for his behaviour.

An FIR was filed against Kataria as a result of the co-pilot's accusation. According to Business Times, Kataria was detained under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 290 (public nuisance), as well as section 22 of the Aircraft Rules. He was later released on bail after being served a notice under Section 41 of the CrPC.

Netizens had various remarks regarding this incident, with some deeming Kataria’s actions as ‘justified’. One Instagram user commented on a repost of the viral video, stating, “What the passenger did is wrong, but if there is a long delay due to weather or any reason, it's the responsibility of the airline to take care of the passengers. Keeping them inside the aircraft for so long is UNACCEPTABLE.”

IndiGo Airlines has formed an internal committee to determine the best course of action. Due to his disruptive behavior, the inclusion of Kataria on the "no-fly list" is one of the factors under discussion.