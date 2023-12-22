Who is Sanjay Singh, whose victory in WFI polls left women wrestlers dismayed?

Sanjay Singh, a close aide of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh, was on Thursday elected as the President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). The development left women wrestlers deeply disappointed who felt let down by the system after holding prolonged protest against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan, accusing him of sexual harassment of multiple women wrestlers, including juniors, overtime.

Sanjay Singh defeated former Commonwealth Games Gold medallist Anita Sheoran, a witness in the sexual harassment case against Bhushan, with a significant margin of 40-7 in the elections held on December 21 at the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) headquarters in Delhi.

“We fought from our heart but if a man like Brij Bhushan, his business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I give up wrestling,” Sakshi Malik, the only woman wrestler to bring an Olympic medal home, said post results, as she announced her retirement from the sport.

The elections have paved the way for Bhushan, who was honoured with garlands post results, to hold indirect control over the sports body. The Brij Bhushan camp secured all four Vice President positions, with Jai Prakash from Delhi (37), Asit Kumar Saha from West Bengal (42), Kartar Singh from Punjab (44), and N Phoni from Manipur (38) winning the elections.

Who is Sanjay Singh?

Sanjay Singh, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is originally from Varanasi. He has a close association with Brij Bhushan and has previously served on the executive council of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Since 2019, he has held the position of joint secretary in the national federation, as reported by PTI.

Additionally, Sanjay Singh is currently the Vice President of the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association.